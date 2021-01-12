Indian River Central School District confirms 3 COVID-19 cases within High School

(Facebook – IndianRiverHS)

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Tuesday, January 12, that three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated that all three cases are in the High School with two impacting students and one affecting a staff member.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, the students have not been in attendance in school since last week, leading to minimal exposure to additional students or staff.

Superintendent Dobmeier added that the High School staff member has minimal risk of exposure. All those considered close contacts will be notified by the District or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of January 12, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Elementary School404
Calcium Primary School3710
Evans Mills Primary School426
Philadelphia Primary School011
Theresa Primary School022
Indian River Intermediate School7512
Indian River Middle School7714
Indian River High School14317
District level44
Total70

