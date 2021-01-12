Indian River Central School District confirms 3 COVID-19 cases within High School

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Tuesday, January 12, that three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the District.

Dobmeier stated that all three cases are in the High School with two impacting students and one affecting a staff member.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, the students have not been in attendance in school since last week, leading to minimal exposure to additional students or staff.

Superintendent Dobmeier added that the High School staff member has minimal risk of exposure. All those considered close contacts will be notified by the District or Jefferson County Public Health.

As of January 12, 2021, the following data is the most updated regarding COVID-19 cases within the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Antwerp Elementary School 4 0 4 Calcium Primary School 3 7 10 Evans Mills Primary School 4 2 6 Philadelphia Primary School 0 1 1 Theresa Primary School 0 2 2 Indian River Intermediate School 7 5 12 Indian River Middle School 7 7 14 Indian River High School 14 3 17 District level — 4 4 Total 70

