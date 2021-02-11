Indian River Central School District confirms new COVID-19 cases Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District reported a new COVID-19 case Thursday afternoon.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier alerted the community on Thursday that a staff member at Calcium Primary School tested positive for the coronavirus.

Indian River confirmed that they are currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

The following data represents COVID-19 data in the Indian River Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/Teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary8311
Calcium Primary61521
Evans Mills Primary538
Philadelphia Primary235
Theresa Primary123
Indian River Intermediate School12719
Indian River Middle School11920
Indian River High School228230
Total117

