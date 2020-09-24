Indian River Central School District confirms staff member positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case within the districts intermediate school.

IRCSD confirmed on September 24, 2020 that a staff member at the school has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after being asymptomatic. According to the district, the initial exposure is believed to be from outside the school building.

According to Superintendent Marry Anne Dobmeir, the district is working with Jefferson County Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

Superintendent Dobmeir stated the following in a press release:

Indian River Central’s reopening plan was developed to address potential positive cases. The District continues to follow the policies and procedures/protocols to ensure the health and safety of the students and employees, and will continue to work closely with the Jefferson County Department of Health. Social Distancing protocols and disinfection measures continue to be in place, Additionally, extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the staff member.

