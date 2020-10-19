Indian River Central School District confirms student positive for coronavirus Friday

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District confirmed that a student tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

According to Indian River, the District received notifications from Jefferson County Public Health of a positive case of COVID-19 on October 16, 2020. IRCSD confirmed that a student at Evans Mills Primary School tested positive for the virus.

However, the District stated that the student had not been present within school buildings for more than 21, and confirmed that the student had very limited exposure to other students and staff.

Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier emphasized that “there appears to be little or no impact on members of [the] school community.”

However, Dobmeier also confirmed that Jefferson County Public Health is continuing their contact tracing efforts.

The confirmed case of COVID-19 on October 16, 2020 marked the second case of the coronavirus within the Indian River Central School District.

