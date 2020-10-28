Indian River Central School District confirms third COVID-19 case

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update on COVID-19 in their community.
The Indian River Central School District has confirmed that a student has tested positive for the coronavirus. The notification was released on October 28 after the District was informed by Jefferson County Public Health.
According to IRDCSD, the positive case affects a student at Calcium Primary School. However, the District stated that the student has not been present in school since last week.
Due to these circumstances Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated there is no risk of exposure to both students or staff.
Additionally, Superintendent Dobmeier stated that the District it working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing.
This is the third case of COVID-19 within the Indian River Central School District Community. The first case was reported on September 24, and the second was confirmed on October 16, 2020.
