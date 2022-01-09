PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District will be hosting two substitute recruiting events in January.

According to the School District’s website, they are currently hiring substitutes in all areas. The District will be hosting job fairs on January 26 and January 27.

Individuals will have the opportunity to apply and interview for positions on both days. The District is looking for substitutes for teachers, teaching assistants, teacher aides, office aides, cleaners, nursing, and food service staff.

The fair on January 26 will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 1000 Coffeen Street in Watertown. The fair on January 27 will be held at 32925 US Route 11 in Philadelphia from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

