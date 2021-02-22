Indian River Central School District identifies COVID-19 cases following school break

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Indian River Central School District following its mid-winter break.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Monday affecting students at Calcium Primary School, Indian River Intermediate School and Indian River Middle School.

According to Dobmeier, all students were identified during the mid-winter break period resulting in minimal risk of exposure to any students or staff in these buildings.

However, Indian River has been working alongside Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.