PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — “The Warriors” no more.

The Indian River Central School District has launched an online survey for a new mascot following a ban on the use of native mascots.

The native mascot ban was issued in April 2023 by the New York State Education Department and bans indigenous-connected school names, logos and mascots.

The ban applies to Indian River whose mascot remains to be “Warriors.”

To abide by state-mandated regulations Indian River is now considering several new names. Ideas included in the survey included the Bears, Big Blue, Commanders, Eagles, Hawks, Mountain Dogs, Northstars, Pirates, Rangers, Rapids, River Otters and Wolves.

The survey also asks for feedback on Indian River’s logo and additional suggestions from the community.

Indian River administration said that “community input will drive any and all decisions [they] make in regard to any selections.”

The online survey will be available through Friday, June 9, 2023.

Previous reporting on how the ban applies to the Indian River Central School District can be found here.