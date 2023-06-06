PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has made changes to its schedule due to ongoing air quality alerts.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker confirmed that the District has limited scheduled outdoor activity for June 6.

This included field trips with the potential for physical exertion. The District has also recommended indoor physical education and recess to limit any heavy breathing outdoors.

The ongoing air quality alerts were issued Monday evening as smoke from Canadian Wildfires moved south.

Superintendent Decker also said that the District is exploring options within its ventilation system to further limit exchange with outside air, while still providing circulation and temperature control.

The District is also watching those with medical issues and its nursing staff is prepared to provide assistance if needed, Decker added.

Air quality alerts are set to expire at midnight on June 7. Superintendent Decker’s full statement can be read below: