PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has made changes to its schedule due to ongoing air quality alerts.
Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker confirmed that the District has limited scheduled outdoor activity for June 6.
This included field trips with the potential for physical exertion. The District has also recommended indoor physical education and recess to limit any heavy breathing outdoors.
The ongoing air quality alerts were issued Monday evening as smoke from Canadian Wildfires moved south.
Superintendent Decker also said that the District is exploring options within its ventilation system to further limit exchange with outside air, while still providing circulation and temperature control.
The District is also watching those with medical issues and its nursing staff is prepared to provide assistance if needed, Decker added.
Air quality alerts are set to expire at midnight on June 7. Superintendent Decker’s full statement can be read below:
IRCSD Community,
Given the weather/air-related challenges present throughout the region this morning and in consultation with our Medical Director, IRCSD is limiting strenuous outdoor activity throughout the school day. This includes field trips with the potential for physical exertion (Wabasson, Nature Center, etc.). We also recommend indoor PE and recess to limit any heavy breathing outdoors.
As a reminder, our IRCSD ventilation system is top-quality and surpasses most homes and institutions in terms of air exchange and filtration. Our team is also exploring options to further limit exchange with outside air while still providing circulation and temperature control.
While not a significant danger or emergency, poor air quality may create difficulties for those with respiratory issues or sensitivity. Limiting excessive exposure, especially when students and adults are active, is a reasonable precaution. We are keeping a close eye on those with medical issues and our amazing nursing staff is prepared to provide assistance if needed.
We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you informed if there are any further programmatic changes. We will also keep an eye on conditions tomorrow and throughout the remainder of the week. Any additional changes may be communicated at the building or classroom levels.
Thank you for your flexibility and understanding, and know that we can manage this new and unusual challenge for our region. Please stay safe, stay healthy, and remember...WeAreIR!Troy Decker, Indian River Central School District