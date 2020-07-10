Indian River Central School District releases reopening survey

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s reopening guidelines earlier this week, Indian River Central School District has released a voluntary reopening poll.

According to the district’s website, they are encouraging the input from families and community members regarding reopening plans and will help to develop a plan for the entire community.

The survey features questions regarding health priorities, cleaning and social distancing practices and virtual learning. It also leaves space for participants to address any personal concerns they have.

“We are prepared. We have a great team here; our whole community really”, said Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier. “We want to continue to communication with families and the community and get their input”.

As district plans to release a complimentary survey for staff for additional concerns, they continue to wait for further guidance from the state.

All plans will not be confirmed until guidance from the NYS Education Department and Governor Cuomo is finalized.

The online survey can be found on their website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.