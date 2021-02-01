Indian River Central School District reports new COVID-19 cases Monday

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the Indian River Central School District as students returned for in-person hybrid instruction.
Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on February 1, 2021. According to Dobemeier, a student at the Middle School, a student at Theresa Primary School and a staff member at Calcium Primary School tested positive for the virus.
The case affecting the staff member at Calcium Primary School is a correction to a case reported on January 25, 2021.
The Indian River Central School District returned to their previously scheduled in-person hybrid model of instruction on February 1 following a two week switch to remote learning.
The District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.
The following data represents COVID-19 cases reported in the District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Antwerp Primary School
|7
|3
|10
|Calcium Primary School
|6
|13
|19
|Evans Mills Primary School
|5
|3
|8
|Philadelphia Primary School
|2
|3
|5
|Theresa Primary School
|0
|2
|2
|Indian River Intermediate School
|11
|6
|17
|Indian River Middle School
|8
|9
|17
|Indian River High School
|21
|8
|29
|Total
|107