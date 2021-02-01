Indian River Central School District reports new COVID-19 cases Monday

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were confirmed within the Indian River Central School District as students returned for in-person hybrid instruction.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed three new COVID-19 cases on February 1, 2021. According to Dobemeier, a student at the Middle School, a student at Theresa Primary School and a staff member at Calcium Primary School tested positive for the virus.

The case affecting the staff member at Calcium Primary School is a correction to a case reported on January 25, 2021.

The Indian River Central School District returned to their previously scheduled in-person hybrid model of instruction on February 1 following a two week switch to remote learning.

The District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases reported in the District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary School7310
Calcium Primary School61319
Evans Mills Primary School538
Philadelphia Primary School235
Theresa Primary School022
Indian River Intermediate School11617
Indian River Middle School8917
Indian River High School21829
Total107

