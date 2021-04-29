Indian River Central School District students win National Latin Exam 2021 Awards

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several students from the Indian River Central School District have won National Latin Exam 2021 awards.

This included students from both Indian River Middle and High School, located in Philadelphia, New York. According to IRCSD, in March, these students joined 88,000 students from the U.S. and 20 other countries to take the Nation Latin Exam.

The following students were recognized with high rankings:

Mary Solar, Latin I: Cum Laude

Tatzuo Kyota, Latin III: Magna Cum Laude

Victoria Huffman, Latin III: Summa Cum Laude, Gold Medal

Descendre Sforza, Latin V: Cum Laude

All students were recognized by the Indian River Central School District on April 28, 2021.