Indian River Central School District to now provide in-school rapid COVID-19 testing

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 testing will now be provided in school for students and staff within the Indian River Central School District.

Indian River Superintendent May Anne Dobmeier announced on Monday that the district’s health staff can now perform rapid COVID-19 testing for staff members or students during school hours. These tests can be provided for those who develop or exhibit COVID-19 symptoms while at school.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, all students will need a signed permission slip prior to any COVID-19 testing. Those students tested will have results sent home with them.

Dobmeier added that parents or guardians will be notified immediately if their student tests positive for COVID-19. Those who test positive will be required to be picked up from school immediately.

Also, considering COVID-19 symptoms, Dobmeier stated, “it is important to note that students should not be sent to school with symptoms, but we do realized that symptoms sometime appear during the school day.”

A permission slip was issued to Indian River Central School District parents and guardians on Monday regarding rapid COVID-19 testing.

The Indian River Central School District is currently following remote instruction. The District plans to resume its hybrid instruction model on February 2, 2021.