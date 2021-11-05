Indian River Central School District to vote on additional funding for $41M capital project

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District’s $41 million capital project is making progress, but is in need of more funding.

In mid-November, the Indian River Central School District will vote on additional funding for its capital project. The project is in its planning stages after it was first approved through a public vote on May 21, 2019.

According to the District, the scope of the capital project includes roof repairs, climate control, as well as essential mechanical, structural and electrical elements within all district buildings.

The District stated that the main goals are to complete health and safety upgrades to all school buildings, vital infrastructure maintenance and upgrades to aging systems and facilities.

However, Indian River confirmed that after collaborating with architects, construction managers and financial advisors, an additional $25.75 million in funding is needed for the current project. This increase is not expected to impact the tax levy.

With these changes in mind, the District is asking Indian River community members to vote on the additional funding.

“Help us meet the goals of this project, ensuring the full scope of the project is completed and our district buildings remain appropriately maintained to provide a safe, secure, and efficient environment that is optimal for student learning. Help us increase the impact of this project with no impact on the local tax levy,” The District stated in a press release.

Voting on the additional $25.75 million for the Indian River Central School District’s capital project will take place at the District Office on November 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Voting is open to the public.