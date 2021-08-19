Indian River Central School seeking community input on fall reopening

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — As local school districts are prepping their reopening plans for fall, some are seeking input from the community.

The Indian River Central School District has released a survey for staff members, students and the community on its 2021 school reopening. The District shared that it is meeting with partners at Jefferson County Public Health, local educational leaders, medical professions and teams of Indian River staff.

The District is also reviewing recent guidance from the State Education Department, Center for Disease Control and Prevention and American Academy of Pediatrics regarding in-person schooling. Indian River shared the goal is to have a full, five-day-per-week return for all students.

In a press release to the community on August 9, regarding reopening plans, Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker said, “this important work will take some time to finalize, but we can give you and our public one very important message: our intention, with what we know as of today, is to find a way to reopen schools for in-person instruction five days per week.”

However, to address questions and “competing messages,” Indian River is seeking input and opinions through its recent survey. The survey asks opinions on guidance from the CDC and NYSED, input on transportation needs, household vaccination statuses and includes an open section for any concerns.

This survey is open through August 22.

Previously, the Indian River Central School District followed a hybrid model of instruction. This required students to attend two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Decker stated that the District’s operational plan will be released to the community during the week of August 23 through August 27. Indian River will begin its 2021-2022 school year on Tuesday, September 7.