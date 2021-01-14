Indian River Central Schools immediately shifts to remote learning due to COVID-19 surge

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District has announced an immediate decision regarding instruction.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced on Thursday that the entire District will shift to remote learning next week. This shift will take effect on Tuesday, January 19 and continue through January 29, 2021 and is for students in grades PreK through 12.

According to Dobmeier, this decision was made following the daily increase in COVID-19 case identified within the District.

“Indian River has decided that pivoting to remote learning for the majority of our students is a necessary precaution to manage the challenges associated with the spread of COVID-19 throughout the District and in the community,” stated Dobmeier. “The decision was not made lightly, and we recognize that this temporary shift will create challenges for families. It is for this reason that we share this decision with you now to allow for planning.”

Additionally Superintendent Dobmeier confirmed that teachers will continue to provide instruction in the hybrid schedule, but virtually; students who attend BOCES Career and Technical Education programs and other programs at the Bohlen Technical Center may continue to attend in person; students who are in four-day-per -week special classes may continue to attend in person; all athletics and in-person extracurriculars are postponed indefinitely.

Also, meal service through the district will continue and will be made availiable for pick up at Antwerp Primary, Calcium Primary, Theresa Primary and the Intermediate School from noon to 2pm.

As of January 13, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for IRCSD.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Antwerp Primary 4 1 5 Calcium Primary 3 7 10 Evans Mills Primary 4 2 6 Philadelphia Primary 0 1 1 Theresa Primary 0 2 2 Indian River Intermediate 8 5 13 Indian River Middle 7 7 14 Indian River High 14 3 17 68

