PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is mourning the loss of a student.

On August 9, 11-year-old Lily Brigham, of Antwerp died at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after she suffered several severe heart attacks, according to a family social media post.

Lily was a student at Indian River Middle School, about to start 7th grade. According to her obituary, she loved music, nature, animals and her family.

She is survived by her parents Jason and Cindy Brigham; her younger siblings, Allison and Jacob Brigham; and he older brother, Riley Bass.

Following her death, Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker posted a community update, mourning the loss of the 11-year-old.

“Lily was a cherished young woman who will be missed by all who knew her. On behalf of the Indian River School District, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Brigham family and to everyone impacted by this terrible loss,” Decker said in the press release. “A student’s passing is a challenging situation that can generate a range of emotions and distress in our youth and adults. With this in mind, IRCSD is here for our entire school community and will assist in any way we can.”

The District made counseling staff available starting on April 14 at the Indian River High School and Summer School Guidance area from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other arrangements can be made if needed.

If assistance is needed after business hours, the Jefferson County Crisis Response Hotline is available 24/7 by calling 315-782-2327.