Indian River, Sackets Harbor confirm COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multiple school districts in the region confirmed new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.

Both Indian River Central School District and Sackets Harbor Central School District reported new COVID-19 cases in the early afternoon hours.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier notified the community on Tuesday afternoon that three new COVID-19 cases were identified within the District.

Superintendent Dobmeier confirmed that a student at Evans Mills Primary School, a staff member at Indian River High School and a staff member at Philadelphia Primary School all tested positive for the coronavirus.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Indian River Central School District.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases Total Antwerp Primary 7 3 10 Calcium Primary 5 13 18 Evans Mills Primary 5 2 7 Philadelphia Primary 1 4 5 Theresa Primary 0 2 2 Indian River Intermediate 10 5 15 Indian River Middle School 8 9 17 Indian River High School 19 8 27 Total 101

The Indian River Central School District is currently following a remote instruction plan. This switch was following a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the District.

Additionally, Sackets Harbor Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney confirmed that a staff member in the District tested positive for the virus.

According to Superintendent Gaffney, the staff member has not been onsite since January 19, 2021. This resulted in no other faculty, staff or students exposed to the staff member and needing to quarantine.

As of January 26, the following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Sackets Harbor.