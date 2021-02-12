Indian River confirms new COVID-19 case at Middle School

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Indian River Central School District student tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed on Friday afternoon that a student who attends the Districts Middle School tested positive for the virus.

Indian River is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Indian River Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.