Indian River confirms new COVID-19 case at Middle School

(Pixabay)

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Indian River Central School District student tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed on Friday afternoon that a student who attends the Districts Middle School tested positive for the virus.

Indian River is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Indian River Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary8311
Calcium Primary61521
Evans Mills Primary538
Philadelphia Primary235
Theresa Primary123
Indian River Intermediate School12719
Indian River Middle School12921
Indian River High School22830
Total118

