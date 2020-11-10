Indian River confirms new positive COVID-19 case

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update on COVID-19 in their community.

The Indian River Central School District has confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. The notification was released on November 10, 2020, after the District was informed by Jefferson County Public Health.

Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier stated that the District it working with Jefferson County Department of Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

This is the fifth case of COVID-19 within the Indian River Central School District Community. As of November 10, two students and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

