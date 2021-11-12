Indian River Football to play at Carrier Dome in Section III Championships

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Football players at Indian River are prepping to play at the Carrier Dome this Friday.

The Indian River Central School District varsity football team has moved forward to play in the Section III Championship game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Indian River will compete against Chrisitan Brothers Academy. The teams will compete for the Class A Football title.

Spectators will be permitted at the championship game. Gates A, B and C will be open and parking will be available in the Stadium West lots. Accessible seating and entries are available at Gate A or C. Wheelchair platforms are located on both sides of the field aisles 103 and 115. Concession and novelty stands will also be open during the game.

However, COVID-19 protocols must be followed. This includes mandatory mask-wearing indoors and outdoors when on campus when in the presence of others, unless when actively eating or drinking.

The Dome also prohibits noise-making devices, backpacks, outside food and beverages, balloons, confetti and any sign or banners on sticks.

Presale tickets are exclusively available online and are being offered at a discounted rate. There are no order fees and discounted general admission tickets can be purchased until the day of the game. Tickets will also be available on game day online and at the Dome box office windows.

The kick-off for the championship game will be at 8:07 p.m. on Friday, November 12.