PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A law against dancing has overtaken the Indian River School District.

Students from Indian River High School are preparing to tell the story of Ren and his friends as they push back against restrictions in “Footloose The Musical.” After months of rehearsing the production will hit the stage at the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts on March 11 at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The show follows the story of Ren McCormack who is a teenage boy from Chicago. After moving to a small town with his mother he finds himself at odds with most of the town and their outlaw of dancing.

Ren and his friends then try to convince the town to let the teenagers dance and in the process help the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

Harley Neaves was cast as “Ren” in the production and said it’s been exciting to see the show come together before performances begin next week.

“It’s kind of like the spirit of people knowing the audience is coming soon,” Neaves said. “It’s like ‘I gotta get this going,’ and they do, and it’s so cool to see. I’m excited to perform it and excited to see what people think.”

Abigail Davis plays Rusty in the show and said it was amazing to express themselves after New York state recently lifted its mask mandate for schools.

“Today was our first rehearsal without masks,” Davis said. “Being able to express, whenever the lights hit me it’s just phenomenal. It’s a great feeling.”

Since the pandemic began the school has been performing their shows virtually. Neaves said he was looking forward to having a live audience fill the seats once again.

“You know it’s been such a long time since we had a show in person. It will be nice to see all the reactions and stuff like that,” Neaves said.

Other cast members also commented on how it felt to perform on stage once again. Assistant Director Amanda Morrison said it’s been amazing to the see the show come together and looks forward to the public seeing what the cast has accomplished.

“Seeing the whole picture come into fruition, so this has been really good,” Morrison said. “I think it’s good to see this and good to have it back.”

Those interested in attending any of the performances can receive tickets at the door at no cost, however, a donation of $5 is recommended. More information can be found on the Indian River High School’s website.