Indian River High School releasing students early on March 17, no immediate plans to close the school

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Indian River High School students will be dismissed early on March 17. The early release was announced on the school’s Facebook page today.

According to the Facebook post, staff will be working on academic resources that students could use at home. The school announced in the post that there are no immediate plans to close right now.

Indian River High School students will be dismissed at 10:30am on March 17. It was stated in the comments that the elementary schools and Intermediate School had previously planned an early dismissal on that date.

