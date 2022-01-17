PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local teen lost his life over the weekend following a fatal car crash.

According to Indian River Central School District leaders, High School Student Reid Rajner was killed in a car accident on Saturday, January 15. Rajner was 16 years older.

Indian River High School Principal Brian A. Moore posted a statement on the school’s Facebook page on Monday morning.

Moore confirmed that the school will be providing counseling and support services this week upon return from the holiday weekend. The passing of a young person has a lasting impact on all those close to them, and we stand ready to support the Indian River Community through this difficult time. ​

The most difficult message a principal can share is what I am about to write. It is with tremendous sadness that I share with you the news of an immense loss in our Warrior Community. Indian River High School student, Reid Rajner, was tragically killed in a car accident this weekend. The passing of a young person has a lasting impact on all those close to them, and we stand ready to support the Indian River Community through this difficult time. ​

A GoFundMe has also been started for the Rajner family to cover medical expenses. As of January 17, over $10,000 had been raised for the family.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide updates as they are made available.