FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local teen will represent Fort Drum in a regional competition.

Fort Drum teen and Indian River High School Senior Michael Frimpong was recently named the New York State Military Youth of the Year for the second consecutive year. He will soon be traveling to New York City to participate in the Northeast Regional Youth of the Year Competition.

To be nominated for Military Youth of the Year, Frimpong had to submit a resume, four essays on topics including the military youth experience and letters of recommendation.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Frimpong said in a press release issued by Fort Drum public affairs. “My parents were very proud of me, and I’m proud – it’s really an honor.”

The Youth of the Year award is run by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Frimpong was highlighted for being an active club member at the Fort Drum Youth Center since 2016. He has also participated in many of the programs at the Youth Center including Drum Time, the Keystone Club, Fine Arts and Crafts and Passport to Manhood.

“At first, I was just looking for something to do, and a lot of my friends were coming to the Youth Center,” he said. “I guess I was just following their path, but I started getting way more involved than they were.”

He added he has been a Fort Drum community member for nearly a decade. His father retired from the 10th Mountain Division in 2017 and his mother, Monica is now employed on the Fort Drum military installation.

“When we first got here, we were living off base and I didn’t see much,” Frimpong said. “But once we moved on base, I saw what a huge community we have, and Fort Drum is much bigger than I thought. It was nice to see everything and be around the people living here.”

At the regional competition, Frimpong will be interviewed by a panel of judges that can include youth advocacy, academic achievement, leadership and service.

The Northeast Regional Youth of the Year Competition will begin on Wednesday, June 22 and conclude on Friday, June 24.

To learn more about the Youth of the Year program and how Fort Drum teens can become involved, visit the Youth Center, Bldg. 10788 on Chapel Drive, or call (315) 772-6719.