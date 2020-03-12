Indian River High School talent presents ‘Legally Blonde’ March 27-28

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Indian River High School will perform “Legally Blonde” on Friday, March 27 at 7pm and Saturday, March 28 at 2pm and 7pm at the Indian River High School Theatre.
Elle Woods, played by Indian River High School senior McEwen Thornton, appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner, played by Blake Dolan, dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law.
Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into Harvard’s law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world, with the support of some new friends
This production stars:
- McEwen Thornton as “Elle Woods”
- Emmett Young as “Emmett Forrest”
- Chelsea Stone as “Paulette”
- Zach Winter as “Professor Callahan”
- Blake Dolan as “Warner Huntington III”
- Emma Taylor as “Vivienne Kensington”
- Adrianna Weldon as “Brooke Wyndam”
- Kayleigh Ronas, Katie Hallett, Shunlei Win, Abbie Davis, Adrianna Weldon, MacKenzie Moore, Nilie Richardson, and Sarah Reis as the Delta Nu’s
The adult staff includes:
Stage Director: Kristie Fuller
Music Director: Shavon Lloyd
Accompanist/Pit Director: Russ Faunce
Choreographer: Tricia Moore
Asst. Music Director: Denise Smith
Asst. Stage Director: Jodi Castello
Technical Director: Rachael Robinson
Asst. Technical Director: Amanda Morrison
Producer: Charles R. Heck
The professional pit band includes:
Russ Faunce – Accompanist
Shavon Lloyd – Piano
Denise Smith – Keyboard
Jim Wiley, Ashley Rowsam – Woodwinds
Chloe Higgins – Violin
Michelle Neu, Jeff Miller – Trumpet,
Steve Martin–Guitar
Chuck Heck-Bass, Ashley Trudell, Joe Geraci – Percussion
Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased from any cast member, at the door, by calling Mr. Heck at 315-642-5127, or by emailing: charlesheck@mac.com
