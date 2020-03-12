Indian River High School talent presents ‘Legally Blonde’ March 27-28

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Indian River High School will perform “Legally Blonde” on Friday, March 27 at 7pm and Saturday, March 28 at 2pm and 7pm at the Indian River High School Theatre.

Elle Woods, played by Indian River High School senior McEwen Thornton, appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner, played by Blake Dolan, dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law.

Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into Harvard’s law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world, with the support of some new friends

This production stars:

McEwen Thornton as “Elle Woods”

Emmett Young as “Emmett Forrest”

Chelsea Stone as “Paulette”

Zach Winter as “Professor Callahan”

Blake Dolan as “Warner Huntington III”

Emma Taylor as “Vivienne Kensington”

Adrianna Weldon as “Brooke Wyndam”

Kayleigh Ronas, Katie Hallett, Shunlei Win, Abbie Davis, Adrianna Weldon, MacKenzie Moore, Nilie Richardson, and Sarah Reis as the Delta Nu’s

The adult staff includes:

Stage Director: Kristie Fuller

Music Director: Shavon Lloyd

Accompanist/Pit Director: Russ Faunce

Choreographer: Tricia Moore

Asst. Music Director: Denise Smith

Asst. Stage Director: Jodi Castello

Technical Director: Rachael Robinson

Asst. Technical Director: Amanda Morrison

Producer: Charles R. Heck

The professional pit band includes:

Russ Faunce – Accompanist

Shavon Lloyd – Piano

Denise Smith – Keyboard

Jim Wiley, Ashley Rowsam – Woodwinds

Chloe Higgins – Violin

Michelle Neu, Jeff Miller – Trumpet,

Steve Martin–Guitar

Chuck Heck-Bass, Ashley Trudell, Joe Geraci – Percussion

Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased from any cast member, at the door, by calling Mr. Heck at 315-642-5127, or by emailing: charlesheck@mac.com

