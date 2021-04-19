Indian River High School to host mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get your COVID-19 vaccine at Indian River High School this week.

The Indian River Central School District and the North Country Family Health Center have announced that the Indian River High School will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 22, 2021.

This clinic will administer doses of the Moderna vaccine to those ages 18 years of age or older. It will be run from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling 315-782-2346 or on the New York State Department of Health website.