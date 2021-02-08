Indian River, IHC report new COVID-19 cases Monday afternoon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — School districts in the North Country are continuing to report new COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

Both Indian River Central School District and Immaculate Heart Central reported new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 8.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Domeier confirmed that a staff member at the Intermediate School tested positive for the virus.

Indian River is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process. Those determined to be close contacts to the new case will be notified by the District or Public Health.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Indian River Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 cases Staff/Teacher COVID-19 cases Total Antwerp Primary 8 3 11 Calcium Primary 6 14 20 Evans Mills Primary 5 3 8 Philadelphia Primary 2 3 5 Theresa Primary 1 2 3 Indian River Intermediate School 12 7 19 Indian River Middle School 10 9 19 Indian River High School 21 8 29 Total 114

Additionally on Monday, Immaculate Heart Principal Daniel Charlebois confirmed that a student at IHC’s elementary school tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, according to Charlebois, the student has not been in school so their is no risk of exposure to students or staff.