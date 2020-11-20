Indian River Intermediate School confirms student COVID-19 case

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is providing an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.

Indian River Superintendent Marry Anne Dobmeier announced on Friday that a student at the Indian River Intermediate School has tested positive for the coronavirus. This was following confirmation from the students parent.

Indian River stated that they are currently working to perform contact tracing with Jefferson County Public Health.

Superintendent Dobmeier also stated that additional cleaning has occurred in areas frequented by the student.

As of November 20, 2020, six positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Indian River Central School District. Four of these have impacted students and two have impacted staff or teachers.

