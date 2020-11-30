Indian River Intermediate School switches to remote learning for 2 days due to positive COVID-19 case

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is providing an additional update regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

Indian River Superintendent Marry Anne Dobmeier announced on Sunday night that a staff member at Indian River Intermediate School has tested positive for the coronavirus. This announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

According to Superintendent Dobmeier, due to the need to perform contact tracing, the school will switch to remote instruction on November 30 and December 1. However all other schools who attend in-person instruction on these days will be required to attend school.

As of November 30, 2020, ten positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the Indian River Central School District. Five of these have impacted students and fiver have impacted staff or teachers.

