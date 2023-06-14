PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The red, white and blue was celebrated with music and words.

On June 14 the nation honors Flag Day in observation of the day the American Flag was officially adopted in 1777.

Local schools in the North Country had their own celebrations, including the Indian River Intermediate School. The building assembled all its 4th and 5th-grade students at the start of the school day and opened its doors to soldiers stationed at Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division Band.

At the assembly, half a dozen fifth-graders read poems and essays they submitted to the school’s Flag Day writing contest.

“Red means our strength, white means freedom and blue means our equal rights,” Joseph Ryan Smith, Jr., who took first place in the essay portion, explained to the crowd.

Many students connected Flag Day to the armed forces. Especially those who are in active-duty military families, such as Ivan Garcia-Cruz, who won an award for co-writing a poem.

“[Soldiers] work really hard to protect us. They do a lot of work. Kind of like my dad,” Garcia-Cruz said. “He goes every single day no matter what. He protects us a lot.”

These messages hit close to home across the entire School District. Indian River serves the highest population of military families due to its proximity to the Fort Drum Military Installation.

“We know how important the military is to all of us,” Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker expressed. “For all our flag represents, our military has done that for us. The freedom that we’ve enjoyed in the past and the future is because of these hard-working men and women.”

The U.S. Army also celebrated its 248th birthday on June 14. This made the ceremony at Indian River Intermediate special to all soldiers in attendance.

But especially for Staff Sergeant Robert Carmical, one of the 10th Mountain Division Band’s trombone players. SSG Carmical’s performance at the Flag Day ceremony was his last with the Band ahead of his upcoming Army reassignment.

“I have two kids that went to this school and they’ve had a wonderful time here,” SSG Carmical said. This is a very patriotic community. It’s been a real honor and pleasure for the last five years, for me personally, to be here in the North Country. To serve this community because they are so patriotic.”

This patriotism starts young in the North Country, which could be seen throughout the Indian River Intermediate School on June 14.