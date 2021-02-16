Indian River Middle School confirms new COVID-19 case Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Indian River Central School District staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that a middle school staff member tested positive for the virus.

Indian River is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Indian River Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary School8311
Calcium Primary School 61521
Evans Mills Primary School538
Philadelphia Primary School235
Theresa Primary School123
Indian River Intermediate School12719
Indian River Middle School121022
Indian River High School22830
Total118

