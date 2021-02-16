Indian River Middle School confirms new COVID-19 case Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Indian River Central School District staff member tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.
Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that a middle school staff member tested positive for the virus.
Indian River is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.
The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Indian River Central School District since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Antwerp Primary School
|8
|3
|11
|Calcium Primary School
|6
|15
|21
|Evans Mills Primary School
|5
|3
|8
|Philadelphia Primary School
|2
|3
|5
|Theresa Primary School
|1
|2
|3
|Indian River Intermediate School
|12
|7
|19
|Indian River Middle School
|12
|10
|22
|Indian River High School
|22
|8
|30
|Total
|118