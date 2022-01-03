PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 testing opportunities are opening for students and educators in the North Country.

Prior to the return to school on January 3, Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker released an update to the school community regarding COVID-19 in the region.

This included confirmation that the District will be offering COVID PCR testing in-school for staff and students when symptoms are presented on campus. According to Decker, parental consent its required prior to testing students. Those who opt-in for in-school testing are urged to complete pre-registration to reduce testing turnaround times.

Indian River also is set to receive COVID-19 testing kits in the first week of January. These kits will be distributed to each student for at-home use within the first few days of school.

Superintendent Decker confirmed that at-home testing is voluntary, stating that it aims to “simply add an additional layer of protection in the event symptoms are present.” At-home COVID-19 testing will not be used as a requirement to enter school.

Guidelines for voluntary reporting, possible replacement tests and additional information have yet to be released by Jefferson County Public Health.

The Indian River Central School District, along with all other schools in the region is continuing to operate on its in-person instruction model.