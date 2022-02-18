PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River’s pool is now open to the public.

This is through its recently opened public swim hours, which will be held at different times throughout the day to accommodate lap swimmers and families.

According to Indian River, public lap swimming will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and family hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All children under 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A child who is unable to pass a deep-end test upon request must have an adult in the water with them at all times.

Swimmers will be required to wear a mask while in the locker rooms and while on the pool deck. Social distancing is also encouraged.

The pool also offers an array of swimming programs including swim lessons, water aerobics, morning fit swim, student swim teams and lifeguard certification. A full list of programs can be found on the Indian River website.

Indian River Central’s Community Pool is in the district’s Middle School, located on 32735 County Road 29, in Philadelphia, New York.