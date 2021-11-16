Indian River School District holding vote for additional capital project funding

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A $41 million capital project was approved for the Indian River Central School District in 2019, but due to the pandemic’s effects on the construction market, the price has now increased.

According to a post on the District’s website, building materials have significantly increased in cost, and work sites are experiencing substantial, often unpredictable, delays in delivery. As a result, residents within the District limits are being asked to vote on additional funding for the project.

Voting will take place on November 16 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the IRCSD District Office. According to the District, the increase will have no impact on the tax levy.

The project plans to focus on roof repairs, climate control, as well as critical mechanical, structural, and electrical elements within the school district’s buildings. Additionally, it plans to upgrade key infrastructure components such as PA and Fire systems, over 50-year-old toilet facilities, aging roof and boiler/HVAC systems, and more.

With the additional funding, the full project is expected to address all eight instructional buildings and the three main support buildings including the transportation, building and grounds, and the storage facility in Calcium. More information on the project plans can be found on the IRCSD website.