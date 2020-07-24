Indian River School District planning to reopen under 50% hybrid model

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Indian River Central School District plans on reopening schools this fall under a 50% hybrid model.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced the plan on Friday in a letter distributed to parents and posted on the school district’s website. The reopening plan is subject to New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo permitting in-person instruction for the fall semester.

As part of the hybrid model, half of the students in the district will attend in-person instruction at the schools on Monday and Tuesday. The other half of students will attend on Thursday and Friday. No students will attend in person on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be used for teacher planning and deep cleaning of the schools. On the days students aren’t attending in-person instruction in the classroom they will be engaged in distance learning.

Superintendent Dobmeier stated in the letter that the approach is meant to keep the total number of students attending in person at a reasonable level and “give everyone a chance to adapt to the new demands of COVID-period teaching and learning.”

The district will be making an effort to keep families with children in more than one building on the same schedule in an attempt to help with transportation, child care and other challenges.

The district’s intent is to reopen under the hybrid model with the goal of having all students attend in-person instruction fully sometime in the fall.

The required reopening plan is officially due in one week.

