Indian River School District returning to hybrid instruction model beginning February 1

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y (WWTI) – Indian River Central School District will return to a hybrid schedule for instruction on February 1.

The school district transitioned to fully remote learning on January 19 for a two-week period due to COVID-19.

In a letter to parents, the district emphasized that the safety of faculty, staff and students continues be the number one priority.

Students will return to in-person instruction under the hybrid model they were previously following prior to the two-weeks of fully remote instruction. Continuation of the hybrid learning model beyond February 1 will be dependent on the availability of district staff to provide services and the ability of students to be present on campus.

Indian River School District released a chart of data that includes the district’s total COVID-19 case numbers since the school year began in September. The information below has been recorded with the New York State Department of Health on a daily basis.

School Building Students (3,475) All Staff/Contractors (1,089) Total (4,425) Antwerp Primary 7 3 10 Calcium Primary 6 16 22 Evans Mills Primary 5 2 7 Philadelphia Primary 1 3 4 Theresa Primary 0 4 4 Intermediate School 9 6 15 Middle School 8 10 18 High School 19 8 27 District Wide N/A 3 3 Total Numbers 55 55 110 Percentage 1.6% 5.1% 2.5%

All students are required to complete daily health self-screenings and wear masks while on campus. Social distance is being practiced in classrooms and on busses. Classrooms are being cleaned regularly throughout the school day and deep cleaned and sanitized at the end of each school day.

The district is urging parents, students and staff members to be vigilant when it comes to following guidelines outside of school by limiting group gatherings, practicing good hygiene, wearing masks, following social distance guidelines and adhering to travel protocols.