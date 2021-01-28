Indian River School District staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A staff member at Evans Mills Primary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The elementary school is part of the Indian River School District.

The district is working with Jefferson County Public Health as part of the contract tracing process, which identifies those who have come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Contact tracing slows the spread of COVID-19.

Indian River School District, along with other school districts in the North Country, continue to inform the community of any positive COVID-19 cases involving school staff and students.