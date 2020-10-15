Indian River School raises 1M pennies, $10K for Jefferson County SPCA

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District is giving back to a local, furry-friend-loving organization.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier has announced that students, staff and faculty have completed their “one million pennies” project to raise money for the Jefferson County SPCA. The success of the project donated $10 thousand to the local organization.

On Wednesday October 14, 2020, Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier, Assistant Superintendent Troy Decker, Social Studies Coach Vicki McCullouch and Upstate National Bank representative Shannon Smith presented the official check to Jefferson County SPCA employees Lindsay Hess, Lexi Norris, Katelyn Drohan, and Dex the Great Dane.



Photo: Indian River Central School District

The One Million Pennies Project place throughout the 2019-2020 school year, with collection beginning on February 3.

The districtwide project was completed in 33 days as donations poured in, the most from Philadelphia Primary School.

