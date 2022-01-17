PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The local community is coming together to mourn a teen who died in a recent car crash.

Over the weekend on January 15, sixteen-year-old Reid Rajner was killed in a car crash in Pamelia. Reid was an 11th-grade student at Indian River High School in Philadelphia. Two others were injured in the crash and remain in recovery.

Immediately following Reid’s death, community members began sharing messages of support on social media. This included leaders from the Indian Central River School District, explaining the incident.

According to Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker, the District has made counseling staff available for assistance beginning on January 18.

Decker said the District will see and experience a range of adult and student activities including formal care and counseling stations, memorial banners, spontaneous school and community tributes and more.

Additionally, student groups have already sponsored a “Wear Blue and White for Reid” campaign that is set to begin on Tuesday, January 18 and continue for the foreseeable future.

Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker’s full message to the community can be read below: