PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The local community is coming together to mourn a teen who died in a recent car crash.
Over the weekend on January 15, sixteen-year-old Reid Rajner was killed in a car crash in Pamelia. Reid was an 11th-grade student at Indian River High School in Philadelphia. Two others were injured in the crash and remain in recovery.
Immediately following Reid’s death, community members began sharing messages of support on social media. This included leaders from the Indian Central River School District, explaining the incident.
According to Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker, the District has made counseling staff available for assistance beginning on January 18.
Decker said the District will see and experience a range of adult and student activities including formal care and counseling stations, memorial banners, spontaneous school and community tributes and more.
Additionally, student groups have already sponsored a “Wear Blue and White for Reid” campaign that is set to begin on Tuesday, January 18 and continue for the foreseeable future.
Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker’s full message to the community can be read below:
It is with profound sadness that I write to inform you that Reid Rajner, a 16-year-old Indian River High School junior, lost his life in a fatal car crash over the weekend. IRCSD is a close-knit community, and we extend our collective heartfelt sympathy to Reid’s family and friends. We also keep the two recent IRHS graduates recovering from the accident in our thoughts. This is a tough time for our Warrior community.
A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in some students and adults. All IRCSD schools will have counseling staff available for assistance beginning on Tuesday. We will see and experience a range of adult and student-generated activities including but not limited to formal care/counseling stations, memorial banners, spontaneous school and community tributes, and more. Various student groups are also sponsoring a “Wear Blue and White for Reid” campaign for Tuesday and beyond. Again, IRCSD will provide layers of support throughout the foreseeable future. Feel free to contact your school counseling office for specific information.
Once again, our community will be asked to come together to help each other through difficult times. You will likely see additional information posted via our communication channels in the coming days. IRCSD will get through today, tomorrow, and the days ahead. Together, we remain #WarriorStrong.
With deep respect,Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker