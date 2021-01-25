Indian River student, staff member, 4 BOCES staff members positive for COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Indian River Central School District confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier alerted the new community on Monday afternoon that new COVID-19 cases were identified in the District.

According to Dobmeier, a student at Philadelphia Primary School, a High School staff member and four BOCES staff members at Calcium Primary School all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Indian River Central School District is currently following remote instruction. The District plans to resume their hybrid model of instruction on February 2, 2021.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the IRCSD.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Antwerp Primary School7310
Calcium Primary School51015
Evans Mills Primary School426
Philadelphia Primary School022
Theresa Primary School022
Indian River Intermediate10515
Indian River Middle8917
Indian River High School19625
Total92

