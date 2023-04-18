PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Changes are coming to the Indian River Central School District.

On April 18, the New York State Board of Regents approved new rules that ban schools in the state from using Native American names, mascots and logos.

The ban had been proposed in New York following advocacy from the National Congress of American Indians and local Native American tribes.

“Usually when you see a school that has a native mascot, they’re cartoonish,” Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance said in a previous interview. “And that’s it. We’re not cartoons. We are living, breathing people. People that survived a lot of things.”

The National Congress of American Indians previously named 51 school districts in New York that used native names, mascots or logos.

This included the Indian River Central School District located in Jefferson County. Although the district has phased out an old Native American logo, Indian River’s mascot throughout its eight schools remains to be the “Warriors.”

Indian River Superintendent Troy Decker commented on the new regulations following the Board of Regents vote on April 18.

“This is more of the question around our name, the ‘Warriors,'” Decker said. “We never had any intention of doing anything, being anything or representing anything that is harmful or hurtful in any way, shape or form.”

The Lyme Central School District, also located in Jefferson County recently switched its mascot from the “Indians” to the “Lakers” after it received requests from the National Congress of American Indians.

This left Indian River to be the only school district in Jefferson County that will soon have to make changes.

However, Decker said through working with state officials, students and the school community, he anticipates it will be a smooth transition.

“While there may be some disappointment that this is a change that has to happen now, at the same time, strength doesn’t necessarily fall directly to an icon or a name,” he expressed. “There are many ways we can demonstrate our pride and our strength that go well beyond a picture or a catchphrase.”

Full guidance from New York State has yet to be released to schools, but it is expected that changes must be made in the next few school years.