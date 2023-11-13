SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The third time was the charm for the Indian River football team.

Indian River got a late score from Fredrick Haynes Jr. on a five-yard run and Riley Alexander converted the game-winning two-put run as Indian River edged New Hartford, 28-27, in the Section 3 Class B title game Sunday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

The Warriors were trailing the top-seeded Spartans, 27-20, with four minutes left, but put together a scoring drive to get the win. Indian River will play Section 4’s Maine Endwell in a state quarterfinal 3 p.m. Saturday at Vestal High School.

In the Class C final, Adirondack defeated General Brown, 30-26, to avenge an early-season loss. Camden Thomas scored a pair of touchdowns for the Lions.