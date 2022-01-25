CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Wrestlers from Indian River are marking a historic season

On Janaury 20, the Indian River Warriors competed in the Section 3 Division 1 dual-meet championship at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. At the match, the Indian River Warriors were the top-seeding wrestling team against Fulton, and captured the championship with a score of 41 to 21.

According to New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section 3, Gabriel Whiting recorded the victory in a 9-2 decision.

Additionally, Tommah Gummow, Jake Whitemore and David Dewaine also scored pins for the Warriors. Alex Booth and Gabe Lynch also earned technical falls. Brady Lynch and Manny Gonzales picked up decisive wins and Caleb Wesler won via a major decision.

The Indian River wrestling team also previously took home first place at the North Country invitation in mid-December 2021, earning a final score of 213.00.

Indian River will now advance to NYSPHSAA State Championship, slated to take place on Saturday, January 29 at the SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York.

The Warriors will compete in a minimum of three matches with weigh-ins beginning at 7 a.m. Doors will open to the public at 7:30 a.m., and opening ceremonies will be at 8:45 a.m. The all-day competition will conclude following the dual meet championship finals at 6 p.m.

All spectators will be required to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Cash sales will also not be available at the gate.