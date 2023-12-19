MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Massena Village Police Department have charged a pair of men from Indiana with a number drug possession charges.

In a press release from the department, officials charged both 31-year-old Cody Page and 36-year-old David Johnson with a pair of counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Page also received charges of second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The pair both come from Columbus, Indiana.

According to the release, it’s alleged that police seized nearly 365 grams of methamphetamine, almost 10 grams of cocaine, a Glock 9-mm handgun and a pair of high-capacity magazines.

The pair was arraigned in Massena Town Court and sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. Authorities said more charges are pending.

Massena officials were assisted by the Department of Homeland Security and the New York State Police.