ANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office updated the public on a fire that occurred in Annsville on Tuesday.

According to the OCSO, the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the individual that died in the house fire on Gossner Road. The individual has been identified as 76-year-old George Rasha.

The cause of death is still pending, however, it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.