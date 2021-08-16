Industry leaders joining NYS Innovation Summit in Oneida County

ONIEDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Innovation Summit will be returning on November 8 and November 9 at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona.

The annual summit is organized by the Empire State Development’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation and FuzeHub. New Yorkers minds will combine with promising tech and manufacturing companies and resourceful innovation support services at the event. The goal is for those involved to develop new connections that could potentially grow New York’s technology-led economics.

The event will feature a series of speakers, breakout sessions and pitch sessions, as well as opportunities to demonstrate, discover and collaborate on new and emerging technologies. This year’s speakers will include Plug Power President and CEO Andrew Marsh, Cree President and CEO Gregg Lowe, Velan Studios President Guha Bala, and Verizon 5G Labs Senior Manager Joshua Ness. During breakout sessions participants will learn about economic development in New York, national trends related to electronics, production and manufacturing, and disruptive technologies.

FuzeHub Executive Director Elena Garuc said this year’s summit will contribute to New York’s technological growth.

“At the heart of each Innovation Summit has been the potential for commercialization of cutting-edge technology developed and manufactured in New York State,” Garuc said in a press release. “That’s what makes our Commercialization Competition a natural fit. I expect the bar to be higher than ever before. As in the past, startups and manufacturers will also have access to resources from NYSTAR and NY MEP to help them get to the next level.”

New to the Summit this year will be FuzeHub’s annual Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund Commercialization Competition which awards companies from across New York State with funding. Finalists pitch their innovations in front of a live audience, and are judged by a panel of industry experts based on the commercialization potential of their technologies. At last year’s Commercialization Competition, FuzeHub and NYSTAR awarded a total of $300,000 to six companies.