Infections rise: 27 new Jefferson County COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is currently seeing a rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases.
The County confirmed 27 new positive infections on Tuesday.
There have been 498 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:
- 30,573 total tests
- 30,075 negative results
- 498 positive results
- 393 individuals recovered
- 663 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 416 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 97 individuals in mandatory isolation
- 7 hospitalization
- 1 COVID-19 related death
The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
