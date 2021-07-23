Infectious smile of Children’s Miracle Network’s Kai Diggs comes to Can-Am Speedway

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Can-Am Speedway autograph night had a special guest on Friday.

This annual event has drivers park their cars for all to see, get out and interact with fans, sign autographs and take pictures. But this year 8 year old Kai Diggs was alongside drivers handing out his own autographs.

Kai Diggs was named the champion for the Children’s Miracle Network in 2020. Even though the year did not turn out as expected, it did not dull his energetic spirit.

Kai’s mother Kianna Diggs reflected on the past year and the opportunity Kai now has as a CMN ambassador.

“Kai was the 2020 champion for CMN and it was a tough year. He’s got a big personality, all these things, so we were very excited for the year, but it unfortunately was stamped out a little bit, Kianna said. “But it did not dull his spirit at all. “

The event at Can-Am did much more than set up Kai’s autograph table, 100% of proceeds from the event will be donated to CMN to benefit children in the North Country.

Michelle Bartlett, who owns Can-Am speedway with her husband, said that the response from the racing community for this event has been overwhelming, with already $5,000 raised for the organization.

These funds will be directly donated to Children’s Miracle Network of the North Country to benefit children and their families, much like how they were able to change the lives of the Diggs.

Kai Diggs will continue his journey with CMN as one of their ambassadors, so keep a look out for his smiling face.