CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50.

The hikers reported that one of the hikers, identified as a 59-year-old from North Tonawanda suffered from a knee injury and dehydration.

DEC Forest Ranger Benzel responded by boat and rescued the injured hiker. The subjects were brought back to the High Falls trailhead.

The injured hiker told Ranger Benzel that he would seek medical attention on his own. The scene was cleared by 8:20 p.m.